Park National (NYSE:PRK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.00 and last traded at $193.00, with a volume of 10257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Park National Price Performance

Park National Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.18%.

Institutional Trading of Park National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

