Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CFO Sells $295,200.00 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 580.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,153 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

