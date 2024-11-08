Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 198,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,640. Pearson has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Pearson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

