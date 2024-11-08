Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of MD stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $175,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,497.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $373,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

