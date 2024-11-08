Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Buys 127 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,329,480. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $369.57 and a 52 week high of $514.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.34.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.