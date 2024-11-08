Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. 221,182 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

