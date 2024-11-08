Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.20. 192,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

