Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 570 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Clorox by 13,547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436,891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.57. 68,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,096. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

