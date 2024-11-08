Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.81. 1,860,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,640. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.02. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

