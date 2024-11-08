Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PINS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.52.

Shares of PINS traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 29,113,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370,705. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

