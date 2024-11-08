Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.420-2.440 EPS.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.31. 1,981,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,188. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $98.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.81.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

