Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 283522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Polaris Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

