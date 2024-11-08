Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of PINC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $248.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,449.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,449.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,860. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,738,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 137.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 7.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

