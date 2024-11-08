Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $206.21 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Carrier Global worth $206,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,250,000 after purchasing an additional 897,061 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

