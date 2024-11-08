Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 39,014 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $228,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $242.56 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.53. The firm has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

