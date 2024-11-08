Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $158,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $551.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.