ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.44 and last traded at $102.43, with a volume of 79575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.33.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $505.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 9,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter worth $219,000.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

