Q Global Capital Management, L Purchases 20,927 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,927 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $337,552.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,742,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,107,234.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ModivCare alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 33,495 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $540,944.25.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 38,292 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $608,459.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,032.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $718,591.68.

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 49.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODV

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.