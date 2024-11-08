Q2’s (QTWO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.63. 690,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. Q2 has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $105.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 7,878.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

