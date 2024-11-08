Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.190- EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 805,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,116. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

