QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

QCOM stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.91. 10,725,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.14. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $119.85 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 39.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

