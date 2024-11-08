Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $402.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.10. The firm has a market cap of $400.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

