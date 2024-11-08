Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 425 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 425 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $500.92 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.33.
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
