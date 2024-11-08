Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 425 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 425 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $500.92 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

