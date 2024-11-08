Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 529,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.