Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Western Digital by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $1,883,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,303.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,092,463.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,417.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,561 shares of company stock worth $13,309,042. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.