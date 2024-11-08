Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,590 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

