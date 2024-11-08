Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $222.58. 816,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,140. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $113.92 and a one year high of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.83.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

