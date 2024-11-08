Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.66, but opened at $52.20. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 170,164 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.