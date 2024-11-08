RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $274.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNR. Citigroup lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.05. The stock had a trading volume of 522,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,345. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 27.34%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 32.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,679,000 after buying an additional 415,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,562 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 480.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

