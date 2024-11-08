Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 8th (BRNS, BUR, CHR, CLFD, DOCS, FTRE, KNOS, LFLY, MLTX, OKUR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 8th:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc alerts:

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.83) target price on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. They currently have a $9.18 target price on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 775 ($10.09) price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.50.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.