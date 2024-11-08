Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 8th (BRNS, BUR, CHR, CLFD, DOCS, FTRE, KNOS, LFLY, MLTX, OKUR)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 8th:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.83) target price on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. They currently have a $9.18 target price on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 775 ($10.09) price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.50.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

