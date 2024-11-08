Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of UL Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,667,000.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.