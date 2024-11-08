Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.600-9.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.41 on Friday, reaching $272.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,949. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.21.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

