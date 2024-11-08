Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.21.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.92. 466,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,468. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.71 and a 200 day moving average of $266.63. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $4,966,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 46,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

