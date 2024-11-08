Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 535 ($6.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.33) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.79) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.22) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 553 ($7.20).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down GBX 21.20 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 552.80 ($7.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,945,701 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 525.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.75. The stock has a market cap of £46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,974.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 537.20 ($6.99).

In other news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,057.22). Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

