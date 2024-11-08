Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Roper Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $567.55. 377,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,437. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $508.07 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

