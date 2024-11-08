Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRP. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.15.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.39. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$69.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Also, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,101.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,641 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

