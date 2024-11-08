Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

ZG stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.63. 410,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,596 shares of company stock worth $3,938,581. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

