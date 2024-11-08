Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $454,182.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,663,890.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

RBRK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,506. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $32,888,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,774,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $15,111,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

