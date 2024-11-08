Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 248454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Rubrik Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. Analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 493,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,437.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 493,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,437.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,512 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,182.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,888,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,774,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

