SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SABS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.05). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.04% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.21% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

