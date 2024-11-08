ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $775.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 240,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

