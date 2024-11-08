Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

NYSE SNDR traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.54. 433,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,969. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

