Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,939,787.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,803,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

