SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VNQ stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. 977,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,746. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

