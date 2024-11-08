Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 61,283 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:PFN opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.76.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
