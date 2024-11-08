Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.62 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 152.50 ($1.99). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 5,502 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The stock has a market cap of £71.61 million, a P/E ratio of 508.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

