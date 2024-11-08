Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Assertio’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assertio in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 261.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Assertio Stock Up 1.0 %

ASRT stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. Assertio has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

