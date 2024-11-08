Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $553,200.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462,584 shares in the company, valued at $95,775,073.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Simulations Plus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLP opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.15 million, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.71. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simulations Plus
Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simulations Plus
- About the Markup Calculator
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.