Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $553,200.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462,584 shares in the company, valued at $95,775,073.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.15 million, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.71. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

