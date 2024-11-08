SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,676,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,431. The company has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $261,312,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,627,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,206.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 240,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222,218 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 202,010 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

