SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.2% on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 3,211,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,451,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.
The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
